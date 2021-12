As of Friday morning, Colorado Springs Utilities had restored power to 88% of customers impacted by Wednesday's devastating windstorm.

More than 5,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers continued to go without power as of 8:40 a.m. Friday, the agency said.

Crews will continue to work around the clock to restore power to residents and businesses. Resources outside the agency would also be employed to help restore power, Utilities said.

Click here to view the city's power outage map.