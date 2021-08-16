As several El Paso County school districts start fall semester classes this week, nearly 300 parents and other residents signed a letter that was sent Friday to county and state health officials, the governor and regional superintendents, calling for required face masks for students and staff inside schools.
Signers say such a move will “reduce COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, minimize transmission to the broader community and keep kids learning in person.”
Two Colorado College professors, Marion Hourdequin, philosophy, and Vanessa Munoz, sociology, co-authored and organized the campaign Wednesday and by Thursday had nearly 250 supporters, Hourdequin said.
“We want kids to be able to return to safe, consistent, in-person learning this fall,” she said.
“We are both parents, and we’re concerned about the health impacts of the delta variant on kids and about the likelihood that schools will experience significant disruptions to in-person learning if we don’t take additional steps to slow the spread in our community.”
Whether the initiative will sway the debate is unknown.
El Paso County Public Health “strongly recommends masks in all public indoor settings — regardless of vaccination status — in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations,” spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said Monday, when asked about the letter.
She added that schools maintain the ability to determine which of the layered preventions they believe will have the greatest impact in their buildings, including masks, social distancing, clustering students in small groups, enhanced cleaning, improved ventilation, holding activities outdoors and serial testing.
“With 17 school districts in addition to charter and private schools, public health supports schools in implementing the policies and prevention measures they feel are most beneficial for their unique schools, students, staff and families,” Hewitt said in an email.
Vaccination remains the leading public health strategy to ending the pandemic, she said, because getting more people vaccinated helps protect those who are not eligible.
A.J. Mangum, the father of a fourth-grader in Colorado Springs D-11, said he signed the letter because the pandemic is “far from over,” yet precautions are being relaxed as if it were.
El Paso County has 1,368 COVID active cases, up from 500 about three weeks ago, according to public health data. The vaccination rate is about 58%.
Statewide, 4.8% of total COVID cases have been among infants to age 9, and 12.3% among ages 10-19, statistics show.
“To its credit, D-11 has said it would reinstate a mask requirement if cases rise but that seems backwards,” Mangum said. “Why not put in place a basic form of protection and try to mitigate the threat so we don’t have higher case numbers?”
Polis said Thursday that face coverings will not be required in Colorado schools, standing by local control of pandemic precautions for the fall semester.
A group of 19 Colorado health care organizations released a statement last week, calling on all residents, including schoolchildren and staff, to wear masks indoors.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended last month that children and employees wear masks in schools, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a similar advisement.
The state is providing rapid testing and masks to schools, Polis said last week, adding that Colorado’s top governing body over public education, the State Board of Education, and many superintendents of the state’s 178 public school districts asked for authority to build local policies for their schools.
D-11, which resumes classes for the new school year Monday and Tuesday, is requiring masks on buses, and masks are “strongly encouraged” indoors in schools and the administration building, according to the districtwide policy.
Polis said that parents can send their children to school wearing masks if they desire.
Said Magnum: “Given this dismissive attitude among the school districts, if a student contracts COVID at school and suffers long-term effects, or dies, I don’t know how district policymakers will tell themselves they did everything they could’ve done to protect that student.”
Letter signers are predominantly from Colorado Springs School District 11 but also Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, Academy School District 20, School District 49 and elsewhere.
Munoz said in states such as Texas, Missouri and Louisiana, where schools have opened without masking, children are getting sicker with the delta variant than they were earlier in the pandemic.
“We want to let school officials and public health officials know that they need to do more to protect our children, especially those under 12 who cannot be vaccinated,” she said.
Both the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Colorado College are requiring masks as they gear up to start classes Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, respectively.
Area K-12 districts resuming classes this week are Academy D-20, Calhan RJ-1, Cheyenne Mountain D-12, Colorado Springs D-11, Cripple Creek-Victor RE-1, Ellicott D-22, Lewis-Palmer D-38, Manitou Springs D-14 and Widefield D-3.