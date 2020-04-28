More than 30 firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a blaze at an apartment complex in central Colorado Springs.
Fire was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Kitty Hawk Apartments, 2914 N. Arcadia St. Firefighters found a small fire behind a wall in the laundry room that extended to the second floor and evacuated the entire complex, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino.
Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation, and two units were damaged by fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.
UPDATE- N Arcadia St fire- Entire building has been evacuated. 2 occupants treated for smoke inhalation. 2 units damaged by fire. Total of 35 FF’s on scene pic.twitter.com/mtEO8llFLS— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 28, 2020
The investigation into the fire's cause continued as of Tuesday afternoon, Smaldino said.