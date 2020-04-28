More than 30 firefighters are on scene of an apartment complex fire in central Colorado Springs as they search for hidden flames.
Fire was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Kitty Hawk Apartments, 2914 N. Arcadia St. Firefighters found a small fire behind a wall in the laundry room that extended to the second floor and evacuated the entire complex, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino.
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation, and two units were damaged by fire, according to a tweet from the fire department.
UPDATE- N Arcadia St fire- Entire building has been evacuated. 2 occupants treated for smoke inhalation. 2 units damaged by fire. Total of 35 FF’s on scene pic.twitter.com/mtEO8llFLS— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 28, 2020
Arcadia Street is shut down as crews battle the blaze.
This is a developing story and will be updated.