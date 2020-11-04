At least 2,704 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.
The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Academy School District 20
Number of currently positive students/staff: 3 within the past week
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 60
Number in isolation: 82
Number in quarantine: 1,444
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed cases: See district dashboard.
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/.
Colorado Springs School District 11
Number of currently positive students/staff: 17
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 88
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Number of currently positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
Number of currently positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 29 students, 2 employees
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&pageId=15394092.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38
Number of positive students/staff: 8 students, 4 employees
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 49 total
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: 273 students, 25 employees
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024; the data was updated Tuesday.
Harrison School District 2
Number of positive students/staff: no response
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 36
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Widefield School District 3
Number of positive students/staff: 28
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation: no response
Number in quarantine: no response
Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Falcon School District 49
Number of positive students/staff: 24 students, 10 employees in the past week
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response
Number in isolation or quarantine: 835 students in isolation or quarantine
Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response
Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Manitou School District 14 did not respond by press time and does not have publicly available COVID-19 data on its website. Per the county health department's website, Manitou Springs has had one outbreak, at the high school in October.