102420-news-pumpkins 2.jpg

Kindergartners SaRieyah, left, and Thalia carry their pumpkin from the Venetucci Farm’s pumpkin patch back to class Oct. 23 in the school yard at Centennial Elementary School.

 (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

At least 2,704 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.

The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.     

Academy School District 20

Number of currently positive students/staff: 3 within the past week

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 60

Number in isolation: 82

Number in quarantine: 1,444

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed cases: See district dashboard.

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/.

Colorado Springs School District 11

Number of currently positive students/staff: 17

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 88

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.d11.org/coviddashboard.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Number of currently positive students/staff: no response

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

Number of currently positive students/staff: no response

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 29 students, 2 employees

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department  

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department 

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&amp;pageId=15394092.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38

Number of positive students/staff: 8 students, 4 employees

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 49 total

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: 273 students, 25 employees

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department 

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024; the data was updated Tuesday.

Harrison School District 2

Number of positive students/staff: no response

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 36

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.

Widefield School District 3

Number of positive students/staff: 28

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Falcon School District 49

Number of positive students/staff: 24 students, 10 employees in the past week

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response

Number in isolation or quarantine: 835 students  in isolation or quarantine

Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.

            

Manitou School District 14 did not respond by press time and does not have publicly available COVID-19 data on its website. Per the county health department's website, Manitou Springs has had one outbreak, at the high school in October.

