Deputies on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Falcon that sent more than one person to the hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities told residents to stay in their homes as they investigated the shooting, which occurred at 12:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive, but they have since lifted the shelter in place order.

The number of people wounded and the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Anyone with information or home surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.