The coronavirus pandemic has put at least 1,303 students and workers at Pikes Peak region schools in quarantine or isolation this week, according to data provided by public health officials and area school districts.
Five school-related outbreaks — defined as two or more cases from different households within two weeks — were reported in the county over the past two weeks, according to El Paso County Health.
• Palmer Lake Elementary School (Lewis Palmer District 38) reported two cases Oct. 13
• Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs said Oct. 11 it had four cases among workers
• Legacy Peak Elementary School in Colorado Springs (Academy School District 20) reported two cases Oct. 8
• Manitou Springs High School (Manitou Springs School District 14) reported 12 cases Oct. 7
• Corpus Christi Catholic School in Colorado Springs (private) reported four cases Oct. 7
The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. The following was provided by each district, either via their responses or their websites.
Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours of learning about them. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.
Academy School District 20
Number of currently positive students/staff: not reported
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 40
Number in isolation: 89
Number in quarantine: 1,152
Number of current outbreaks: 1, according to the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed cases: Discovery Canyon Campus High School, Air Academy High School, Frontier Elementary School, Pine Creek High School, Foothills Elementary School and Prairie Hills Elementary School. All return from e-learning on Monday except for Foothills, which will return on Oct. 28.
Notes: At schools with modified operations, "transitioning to e-learning was less about those cases and more about having enough teachers and staff to keep the schools physically open," district spokeswoman Allison Cortez said in an email. "Often, when large numbers of staff and teachers are in quarantine, the educational experience stays more consistent for students when we temporarily transition to e-learning. Additionally, it is becoming increasingly difficult to secure substitute teachers and guest staff when we have so many employees in quarantine."
View the district's coronavirus disclosures at https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/
Colorado Springs School District 11
Number of currently positive students/staff: 11 total
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 39
Number in isolation: not provided
Number in quarantine: not provided
Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: See district website at https://www.d11.org/coviddashboard
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
Number of currently positive students/staff: not provided
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: not provided
Number in isolation: not provided
Number in quarantine: not provided
Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: not provided
Notes: District spokeswoman Christy McGee said the data request isn't reported or tracked and couldn't be compiled by the deadline. "We communicate regularly and directly with both our parents and El Paso County Public Health," she said, adding that families are informed "as soon as possible."
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
Number of positive students/staff: 2 students, 0 staff
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 5 students, 0 staff
Number in isolation: not provided
Number in quarantine: not provided
Number of current outbreaks: 0
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: Skyway Elementary, 4th grade class in quarantine
Lewis Palmer School District 38
Number of positive students/staff: 3 students, 1 staff
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 32 total
Number in isolation: not provided
Number in quarantine: 45 students, 4 staff
Number of current outbreaks: 1
Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: not provided
Notes: All information was taken from the district website at https://www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024. The data was updated Wednesday. A spokesperson did not respond to The Gazette's request for data ahead of press time.
Widefield School District 3
Number of positive students/staff: not provided
Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 13
Number in isolation: not provided
Number in quarantine: not provided
Number of current outbreaks: not provided
Number of total outbreaks this school year: not provided
Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: not provided
Notes: District spokeswoman Samantha Briggs said that not all data request is reported or tracked and couldn't be compiled by the deadline. "In WSD3, we notify anyone who is affected by a quarantine or a positive case," she said. "If there is a positive case or an outbreak, we notify the entire school community."
Harrison School District 2, Falcon School District 49 and Manitou School District 14 did not provide requested data ahead of press time and do not have publicly available COVID-19 data on their websites. Per the county health department's website, Falcon has not had an outbreak this school year. Both Manitou Springs and Harrison have each had an outbreak.