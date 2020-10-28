Pumpkin patch (copy)

At least 1,252 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts.

One school-related outbreak — four positive cases at Cheyenne Mountain High School — was reported in the past weeks, according to El Paso County Public Health. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases from different households within two weeks.

The Gazette on Wednesday contacted the region's nine largest school districts seeking information about the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff. Schools must report suspected and confirmed outbreaks to their local public health agency or the state health department within four hours. Not all districts and schools report positive test results or potential positives to the public.     

Academy School District 20

Number of currently positive students/staff: no response

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 47

Number in isolation: 54

Number in quarantine: 1,106

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed cases: no response

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app/.

Colorado Springs School District 11

Number of currently positive students/staff: 14

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 60

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 0, per the county health department

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.d11.org/coviddashboard.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

Number of currently positive students/staff: 2 students, 3 staff

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 13 students, 6 staff

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 0

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

Number of currently positive students/staff: 6

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 14 students, 0 staff

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department  

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department 

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: Cheyenne Mountain High School and Skyway Elementary School are in online learning.

Notes: View the district's coronavirus dashboard at https://www.cmsd12.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12330772&amp;pageId=15394092.

Lewis Palmer School District 38

Number of positive students/staff: 3 students, 1 staff

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: 32 total

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: 45 students, 4 staff

Number of current outbreaks: 1, per the county health department 

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: All information was taken from the district website at https://www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024 per a district spokeswoman's instruction on Wednesday; the data was updated Oct. 21.

Harrison School District 2

Number of positive students/staff: no response

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: no response

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 1, per the county health department

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

Notes: "Harrison School District Two is in the process of developing a dashboard," district spokeswoman Christine O’Brien said Wednesday. "The county has information on any school outbreaks, and as a district, we notify staff and parents when positive cases impact their school."

Widefield School District 3

Number of positive students/staff: 18

Total number of positive students/staff this school year: no response

Number in isolation: no response

Number in quarantine: no response

Number of current outbreaks: no response

Number of total outbreaks this school year: 0

Schools in modified operations due to positive or presumed positive cases: no response

      

Falcon School District 49 and Manitou School District 14 did not respond of press time and do not have publicly available COVID-19 data on their websites. Per the county health department's website, Falcon has not had an outbreak this school year. Manitou Springs has had one outbreak, at the high school earlier this month.

