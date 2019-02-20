After two days of snowfall in the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo are predicting another wave of winter weather Thursday and Friday in Colorado Springs.
Sunny skies will give some relief Wednesday with a high near 32 degrees and wind chills between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Clouds will move in Thursday with a high of 35 and a 20 percent chance of snow is forecast through the night, continuing through Friday.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for southern Colorado over the San Juan and La Garita mountains where periods of heavy snow are likely to bring up to 8 inches by early Thursday.
Friday's high will be near 39 with slight winds in the evening in Colorado Springs.
The sun is expected to shine again Saturday with a high of 40, meteorologists say. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 43.
Colorado Springs and the city of Fountain remain on accident alert Wednesday due to icy roads. Department of Transportation report that snow plow crews will be working on school zones and primary routes and should be finished by noon.