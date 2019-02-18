The region is expected to see more snow through Tuesday night, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches Monday night capped by another inch through Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Snow began falling late Sunday around Colorado Springs, leaving slick roads. Multiple crashes were reported Monday on Interstate 25 in the area.
Two-hour delays for school Tuesday are in effect at Calhan School District RJ-1, Harrison School District 2, Widefield School District 3, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Colorado Springs School District 11, Manitou Springs School District 14, Academy District 20, Hanover District 28, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Ellicott District 22, Peyton District 23-JT, School District 49, Edison School District 54-JT and Miami-Yoder District JT-60.
Also starting two hours late: Banning Lewis Academy, CIVA Charter School, Colorado Springs Charter Academy, Evangelical Christian Academy, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Colorado Springs Christian Schools, Colorado Springs Early Colleges, Corpus Christi and Divine Redeemer and St. Paul Catholic schools, St. Mary’s High School, Early Connections Learning Centers, Monument Academy Charter School, Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning, Thomas MacLaren School, Vanguard School and The Colorado Springs School
Among ski areas, Wolf Creek was the biggest winner with a foot of snow in the 24 hours ending Monday afternoon. Hesperus received 6 inches. Purgatory and Silverton got 3 inches each, and Cooper, Crested Butte and Powderhorn saw 2 inches each. Eldora, Howelsen, Monarch and Steamboat reported an inch each of snow.
Most schools are off Monday due to President Day, but several others that were scheduled to have class were on delayed starts or closed. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs started classes at 10 a.m.
The forecast high temperature Monday for Colorado Springs is 13, with snow likely before noon and accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow is again expected to fall after 9 p.m. Monday, with 1 to 3 more inches possible. Expect an overnight low of 5 degrees.
The Springs Rescue Mission had taken in 358 people by 8 p.m. Monday after sheltering 409 people Sunday night, the most since the mission expanded its capacity in November, chief development officer Travis Williams said.