Another winter storm is headed toward the Pikes Peak region next week, marking the city's third snowfall this month.
Heavy snow is expected in El Paso and Teller counties as a storm system moves into the Palmer Divide Sunday afternoon, said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As the storm travels south, it will dump snow across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains Sunday night, Mozley said. Snow will likely tamper off by Monday afternoon.
According to preliminary forecasts, parts of Teller County could get up to a foot of snow, Mozley said. He predicts 8 to 12 inches to fall near Palmer Lake.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is likely near Monument Hill and upwards of 8 inches of snow near Black Forest.
More south, near the Colorado Springs Airport, 3 to 5 inches is likely.
If that's not enough powder to satisfy the winter-sports enthusiasts, there's a chance more snow is headed to the area Tuesday into Wednesday.
"How much we get is really up in the air right now," Mozley said.
Despite the intermittent blustery winds and snow blasts that make it feel more like January than October, conditions before Sunday's storm will be rather pleasant.
Expect sunny skies today and Saturday. Today's high of 56 is expected to rise to 74 on Saturday, before plummeting to a low of 12 degrees Sunday night.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 50% chance of snowshowers after 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Snowshowers, mainly after 7 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Monday: Snowshowers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east southeast. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday:Snowshowers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.