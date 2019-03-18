After a grueling blizzard exhausted El Paso County residents and emergency crews last week, another round of snow this week is likely.
Monday might be the last dry day this week, with a high of 51 and sunny skies.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo upped
The chance of snow Tuesday is at 50 percent, said meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Rain is expected before 2 p.m., with a daily high of 41, then showers likely will turn into snow between 2 and 5 p.m., with accumulations of less than an inch. The overnight low will be near 22.
Travel may be difficult before 9 a.m. Wednesday because of fog and ice patches on the roads. The fog should lift before noon, and Wednesday's high will be near 46 degrees.
Thursday's high could reach 52, followed by rain and snow after noon.
Friday brings a 20 percent chance of rain before 10 a.m. The high is expected to reach 55, with sunny skies throughout the day, but rain and snow are expected to return late Friday, with a low of 30 degrees.
The sun will shine through the weekend, with highs of 55 and 56 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.