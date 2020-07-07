More potential victims have reported unwanted sexual contact from a Florissant pharmacist, officials said Tuesday.
Brent Stein, 46, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault, all felonies, online court records show. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his Teller County home after he allegedly gave her unprescribed medicine that he promised would heal her, authorities said.
Since then, other victims have come forward, according to a news release from the Teller County Sheriff's office.
Stein, who worked at Mountain Key Pharmacy, was not legally authorized to prescribe medication and his license was suspended July 2, according to the release.
On June 18, detectives received information about a sexual assault victim at a Colorado Springs hospital, the release stated. The woman, who is from Indiana, told detectives that she met Stein on a dating website, flew to Colorado and went to Stein's Florissant home after he told her he could help with her medical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
The woman told detectives Stein gave her unprescribed medicine that "resulted in her being incapacitated" and that she was sexually assaulted multiple times.
Stein was released from jail after he posted $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Anyone with information regarding the case or who is a victim can call Detective Bisset at (719) 304-5756.