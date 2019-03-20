Denver, along with other Colorado cities, have for many years been a popular moving destination.
But a recent report from online real estate company Redfin found that people may be more keen on packing up and heading out of the Mile High City.
Denver ranks fifth for a growing net outflow, meaning more people are searching the Redfin website for homes outside the city than inside it. Denver's net outflow was 2,577, with 23.8 percent of people searching elsewhere, according to Redfin's report.
