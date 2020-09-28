Drivers along northbound Interstate 25 between Monument and Larkspur may see delays as extended closures go into effect for several nights this week, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday.
As part of the $350 million I-25 Gap Project, crews are replacing 9 miles of drainage pipes. More than 7 miles of new drainage pipe has already been installed, officials said in a written release, and this week’s lane closures will allow workes to do more.
“Crews will remove the asphalt pavement, replace the pipes at a depth of 15 feet, and then re-pave with asphalt,” the release said.
A single-lane closure on northbound I-25 approximately 2 miles north of Greenland Road will go into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
There will be additional single-lane closures extending up to 1 ½ miles on northbound I-25 just south of Upper Lake Gulch Road from 6 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday; 6 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday; and 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
There are no alternate routes, transportation officials said, so drivers should plan for delays of up to 20 minutes on I-25.
As construction on the northern section of the project nears completion, crews will return the southbound I-25 lanes to their original alignment — three through lanes and one exit lane, officials said.
To accommodate this work, a 12-hour singlelane closure on southbound I-25 between the Wolfensberger Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits will go into effect from 8 p.m. Thursday, to 8 a.m. Friday. The southbound I-25 off-ramp to Plum Creek Parkway will also be closed during this time.
Additionally, the Sky View Lane (Tomah Road) on-ramp to southbound I-25 will close for 14 days beginning 5 a.m. next Monday. The closure will allow crews to connect the ramp to the new southbound I-25 lane alignment, officials said. Crews will also replace drainage on this ramp during this closure.
To access southbound I-25, drivers should head north and use the Plum Creek Parkway on-ramp to southbound I-25.