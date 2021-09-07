More overnight closures on Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs begin Tuesday as crews continue bridge and other work near County Line Road, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced.

North-and southbound I-25 will close beneath the County Line Road bridge near Monument on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights. The County Line Road bridge and access to local streets will also be closed, state transportation officials said.

Southbound I-25 will close again overnight Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., overnight Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m., and overnight Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. County Line Road bridge and access to local streets will also close again these nights.

Traffic on I-25 will detour via the County Line Road ramps and local traffic will use the Colorado 105 interchange (exit 161) during the closures, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes, primarily on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Construction work is weather-dependent and schedules could change, transportation officials said.