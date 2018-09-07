Colorado Springs police on Wednesday released the 907-page investigative file detailing the Feb. 5 shootout in which El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed, three other officers were injured and a civilian was partially paralyzed.
The reports include accounts of the shooting from the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement officers who were involved in the shooting, as well as statements from witnesses and first responding officers. Everything from forensic results to a log of who was coming and going from Murray Hill Apartments following the shooting is included.
The Gazette is not posting the full investigative file because it includes phone numbers and addresses of citizens, many of whom were not involved in the clash with suspected car thief Manuel Zetina. Citizens also have a general expectation of privacy when cooperating with law enforcement investigations.
We are posting the statements provided by the nine BATTLE officers involved in the shooting — Flick was the 10th team member.
Redactions were made by police before releasing the reports. Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said redactions could include information protected by privacy laws, names of juveniles, and information pertaining to officer safety or operational procedures.
The statements, in no particular order:
1. El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone was shot in the left hip by Zetina. He did not return fire.
2. El Paso County Deputy John Watts was not injured in the shooting and did not return fire.
3. El Paso County Deputy Stephanie Criss was not injured in the shooting and did not return fire.
4. El Paso County Deputy Trey White was not injured in the shooting but did fire his weapon, striking Zetina in the torso. He gave two statements.
5. El Paso County Deputy Michael Boggs was not injured in the shooting but did fire his weapon at Zetina. It is unknown if his bullets struck Zetina, who also suffered a graze wound to the arm.
6. El Paso County Deputy Jacob Abendschan was hit with shrapnel in his buttocks during the shooting and did not fire his weapon.
7. Colorado State Patrol Investigator John Reindollar was not injured in the shooting and did not fire his weapon.
8. Colorado Springs Police Officer Kevin Miyakusu was not injured in the shooting and did not fire his weapon.
9. Colorado Springs Police Officer Marcus Yanez was shot in the groin by Zetina and returned fire, striking him once in the back. His account of the shooting was not included in police's investigative file, but was released by the sheriff's office on Friday.
Sheriff spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby explained that, although the Police Department was the lead investigative agency, any interviews conducted by sheriff's deputies "are technically our custody, so CSPD doesn't have the ability to release them to the public."
Other perspectives of interest:
Radio traffic between BATTLE officers shows the discussions occurring prior to and up to the point where officers grabbed Zetina and shots were fired.
Statements from the first two responding officers to arrive after Flick was shot are also included. El Paso County Deputies Jason Haag and Ian Devlin arrived together, as Devlin was being trained on patrol functions.