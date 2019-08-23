Three more mountain lions were spotted in the area where an 8-year-old boy was attacked by one earlier this week, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.
The sightings come a day after wildlife officers caught and euthanized two cougars that killed a domestic goat and also matched the description of the mountain lion that bit the 8-year-old on the head in Bailey Wednesday night.
Two young male mountain lions were captured and euthanized on Thursday after a homeowner who was missing a goat spotted them. A necropsy revealed goat tissues in both animals' stomachs.
Wildlife officials said three more mountain lions were later spotted on the same property. As of Friday morning, no other goats had been killed.
Wildlife officials don't plan on actively tracking down any more mountain lions until DNA results can confirm whether or not one of the two euthanized cougars was involved in the attack on the child. A trap remains at the site of the attack.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have urge residents in the area, the Burland Ranchettes Subdivision, to remain vigilant.
“People need to take mitigating measures to protect their livestock, their pets and talk with their children on what they need to do if they happen to see a mountain lion,” said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb in a Friday new release.
“We heard from many residents yesterday of the mountain lions that had been in the area, and the activity of them feeding heavily on deer, as mountain lions do. If you have deer hanging around your property, never feed them and we encourage you to haze them or other wildlife off of your property by yelling, blowing an air horn or whatever you need to do to make them go away."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends following these precautions to avoid mountain lion encounters.
- Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.
- Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.
- Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.
- Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don't feed any wildlife!
- Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don't feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.
- Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.
- Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.