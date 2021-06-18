Lane closures scheduled next week could tangle traffic on Powers Boulevard as crews prepare to rebuild its junction with Research Parkway, transportation officials announced Friday.
It's the last leg of closures expected in pre-construction work before workers begin the $43 million interchange reconstruction on Thursday, according to a news release.
Monday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will close turn lane and block shoulders and single lanes on north- and southbound Powers Boulevard between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen Road.
Single lane closures are planned on north- and southbound Powers Boulevard between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway.
From 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the westbound right turn lane of Research Parkway onto northbound Powers and the eastbound right turn lane of Research onto southbound Powers will be intermittently closed.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on Powers Boulevard and to 35 mph on Research Parkway during the work, transportation officials said. Motorists should expect delays and the work is weather-dependent.
The project will make left turns easier for drivers and crossing the road safer for pedestrians while removing a stoplight on Powers that has snarled traffic.
The heavily trafficked crossing will become a “diverging diamond interchange” similar to the one at Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, with vehicles on Research Parkway crossing to the opposite side at a traffic light so left-turning drivers don’t have to cross oncoming traffic to reach Powers. Powers Boulevard would run above Research with no stoplight.
Sidewalks and bike lanes on Research will also be added to improve access to local schools and access via other modes of transportation.