Interstate 70 could face more closures Tuesday after several days of intermittent shutdowns due to flash flooding, mudslides and falling rocks, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
The agency shut down Grizzly Creek, Shoshone Power Plan rest areas and Glenwood Canyon recreation path due to a flash flood advisory near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
The Grizzly Creek burn scar produced a 70-foot-wide mudslide Saturday and the agency battled more erosion Monday.
If flash flood warnings are issued for the burn scar, the agency will shut down I-70 and clear the canyon of traffic. If closures last more than an hour, drivers should take alternative routes, the department said.
"If you are stuck in a closure waiting for a road to be cleared of mud or rocks, do not leave your car unless absolutely necessary," officials said.