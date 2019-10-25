October's third winter storm is taking aim at the Pikes Peak region Sunday bringing up to six inches of powder to Colorado Springs, forecasters predict.
Heavy snow is expected in El Paso and Teller counties as a storm system moves into the Palmer Divide Sunday afternoon, said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
As the storm travels south, it will dump snow across the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern plains Sunday night, Mozley said. Snow will likely taper off by Monday evening around 6 p.m.
According to a Friday afternoon forecast, parts of Teller County could get nearly a foot of snow. Six to 10 inches are expected near Palmer Lake.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is likely near Monument Hill and upwards of 8 inches of snow near Black Forest. Further south, in the Colorado Springs metro area, 6.5 inches is likely.
If that’s not enough powder to satisfy the winter-sports enthusiasts, there’s a chance more snow is headed to the area Tuesday into Wednesday.
“How much we get is really up in the air right now,” Mozley said.
Further north, in areas such as Boulder, snow will begin to fall Saturday night, said meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners. Between 6 to 11 inches is likely to accumulate by Sunday night, he said.
A mix of freezing drizzle, snow and low temperatures could make for dangerous road conditions throughout the state.
Even so, Koopermeiners cheered the storm.
“We need the moisture,” he said. “Most of the Front Range cities get their water from the foothills. It’s very much appreciated. It is how we drink and live here. Never curse the snow even though it is a pain in the butt sometimes.”
Before winds and snow bring a dose of January to October, conditions before Sunday’s storm in Colorado Springs will be rather pleasant.
Forecasters expect sunny skies and a high of to 74 on Saturday, before the mercury plummets to a low of 12 degrees Sunday night.