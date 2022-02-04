Thousands of free masks will be available at Colorado Springs-area libraries next week, the Pikes Peak Library District announced Friday.
This includes 42,000 N95 masks and 12,000 surgical-grade masks.
The library district said the masks will be available Monday for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis at all library locations, including mobile library services, across El Paso County. There is a limit of five masks person each month (while supplies last), and those interested need to be present for the pickup but do not have to show identification or own a library card.
The library district announced a previous distribution of masks last month.
Before arriving, check library hours at ppld.org/library-locations. Because the Manitou Springs and Ruth Holley libraries are closed Mondays, those locations will start distributing masks Tuesday.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, PPLD is one of many public library systems and community sites participating in Colorado's free mask distribution program.