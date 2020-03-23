Nearly a third of incoming and outgoing flights at Colorado Springs Airport were canceled Tuesday morning.
Seven out of 26, or 27%, of incoming flights were canceled. Seven out of 24, or 29%, were also canceled, according to the airport's website.
More than a third of incoming and outgoing flights in Colorado Springs also were canceled Monday morning.
At least some of those flights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, said an airport spokesperson, who didn't immediately have additional information on reasons for cancellations.
