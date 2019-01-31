Flights to and from Chicago from Colorado Springs Airport have been canceled Thursday as an arctic vortex continued to keep parts of the U.S. in record low temperatures.
A Colorado Springs departure for Chicago-O'Hare on United scheduled for 4:43 p.m. Thursday was canceled after morning flights were canceled. Multiple United flights and one American flight arriving from Chicago-O'Hare were also canceled, including flights scheduled to arrive at 11:48 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.
Denver International Airport was showing cancellation for a few flights to northern U.S. cities and some in Canada on Thursday.
Thursday's cancellations come on the heels of several canceled flights Wednesday.
The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to drop much farther south than normal.
The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures still tumbled to record lows in some places.
Disruptions caused by the cold will persist, too, including power outages and canceled flights and trains. Crews in Detroit will need days to repair water mains that burst Wednesday, and other pipes can still burst in persistent subzero temperatures.
Before the worst of the cold begins to lift, more frigid weather is expected. Record-breaking cold hit northern Illinois early Thursday, when the temperature in Rockford dropped to negative 30 degrees (negative 34 Celsius). The previous record in the city, northwest of Chicago, was negative 27 degrees (negative 33 Celsius) on Jan. 10, 1982.