The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is accepting unused personal protective equipment Tuesdays and Thursdays to distribute among El Paso County hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and hospice establishments that are on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus.
Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd.
The following unused items will be accepted:
· Eye protection & goggles
· Face shields
· Surgical masks
· Sterile & non-sterile gloves
· Disposable gowns
· N95 Masks
· Sanitation Wipes
· Personal Wipes
To arrange pickups of large donations that can't be dropped off during the hours listed, call 719-373-5874.
Over the weekend, four pallets of personal protection equipment were collected through Sunday’s drive, organized by Project C.U.R.E., local health systems and Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, said Micah McDonough, a spokesman for Project C.U.R.E.