The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is accepting unused personal protective equipment Tuesdays and Thursdays to distribute among El Paso County hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and hospice establishments that are on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus.

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd.

The following unused items will be accepted:

· Eye protection & goggles

· Face shields

· Surgical masks

· Sterile & non-sterile gloves

· Disposable gowns

· N95 Masks

· Sanitation Wipes

· Personal Wipes

To arrange pickups of large donations that can't be dropped off during the hours listed, call 719-373-5874.

Over the weekend, four pallets of personal protection equipment were collected through Sunday’s drive, organized by Project C.U.R.E., local health systems and Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, said Micah McDonough, a spokesman for Project C.U.R.E.