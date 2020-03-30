031420-news-coronatesting 01

A health worker carries a biohazard bag at the drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened on Friday by UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 13, 2020. The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park. It will serve those with a referral from a provider from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays beginning Friday. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is accepting unused personal protective equipment Tuesdays and Thursdays to distribute among El Paso County hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, and hospice establishments that are on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus.

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd.

The following unused items will be accepted:

· Eye protection & goggles

· Face shields

· Surgical masks

· Sterile & non-sterile gloves

· Disposable gowns

· N95 Masks

· Sanitation Wipes

· Personal Wipes

To arrange pickups of large donations that can't be dropped off during the hours listed, call 719-373-5874.

Over the weekend, four pallets of personal protection equipment were collected through Sunday’s drive, organized by Project C.U.R.E., local health systems and Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team, said Micah McDonough, a spokesman for Project C.U.R.E.

