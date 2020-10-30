Fourteen El Paso Country sheriff’s deputies assigned to the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the latest to fall ill in a growing coronavirus outbreak that has sickened dozens of inmates.
This news comes a day after the Sheriff's Office announced that 72 inmates have tested positive in the past week, a number that's expected to grow amid plans to test more than 1,200 people incarcerated there. A Colorado National Guard medical team and state and county public health officials will assist with testing and efforts to track down and notify people who might have been exposed, the Sheriff's Office said.
“The threat of further infection will continue to increase over the next several weeks,” said sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said.
The infected deputies could have contracted the virus any number of ways, given that their jobs require close contact with inmates.
“They could have gotten it from direct contact, or from visiting the ward, or from transporting inmates,” Mynatt said.
Approximately 412 employees and 300 prisoners have been tested this week, and sheriff’s officials intend to test all jailhouse employees as well as the 1,216 inmates currently housed there, Mynatt said. The Sheriff’s Office expects the testing process to be completed within a week. The outbreak has already dwarfed one that sickened seven jail workers early in the pandemic's spread through Colorado, leading to the April 1 death of 41-year-old Deputy Jeff Hopkins.
The office is working "diligently" with its partners to respond to the developing health threat, a sheriff's statement said, crediting the UCHealth system for its role in processing tests.
No inmates have needed to be hospitalized to this point, but concern among them is growing as the number of positive cases continues to grow.
Candra Mack, whose husband has been in the jail since August, said he is worried he will get sick.
“He’s starting to panic in there,” Mack said of her husband, Iyan Lynn Murray, who has pre-existing health conditions that could prove hazardous if he were to contract the virus. “He believes that he is going to catch COVID because he feels like he is locked in a cage with people that are infected with it.”
Murray, who was arrested on suspicion of assault and felony menacing, is scheduled to be released on parole Feb. 6, but his wife is pushing for an earlier date.
Mack said that social distancing is next to impossible because every bunk in her husband’s pod is full, and lockdowns in the ward are a frequent daily occurrence.
Mynatt said the sheriff’s office is mobilizing a COVID-19 response plan that has been in place since March, and that they are in the process of providing inmates with personal protective equipment.
The sheriff’s office reports that they expect the positive numbers to fluctuate as testing and contract tracing continue. Mynatt added that some inmates will likely be released in the coming days and weeks because their sentences will be up.
The sheriff’s office plans to continue with normal operations at the jail, Mynatt said.
“We will test and care for every employee and inmate, and provide the safest facility possible under these rapidly evolving conditions,” she said.