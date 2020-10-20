Colorado Springs School District 11 added to the number of schools pivoting to remote learning amid the increase in coronavirus cases in El Paso County, according to news releases from the district.
Mitchell High School and Rogers Elementary School switched to online classes Wednesday because of “COVID-related illnesses,” district spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
Mitchell is scheduled to return to in-person learning Nov. 2, and Rogers plans to return the following day, she said.
The announcements came one day after the news that Columbia Elementary School, also of District 11, is shifting to remote learning because of a probable COVID-19 case.
Parent-teacher conferences at Rogers Elementary will proceed remotely as scheduled, and the school’s kitchen will remain open to make breakfast and lunch available for students, the news release stated.
All those with presumptive coronavirus cases were told to stay home until they are no longer contagious, according to the release. Anyone in close contact with presumptive cases is told to stay home for 14 days.
The district did not say how many people were sick, or whether the affected individuals were students or staff members.