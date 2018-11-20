Another wave of Colorado ski resorts are expecting historic opening days this week, welcoming visitors with terrain and lifts that are usually inaccessible during the early season.
Crested Butte's Paradise Express will be rolling on opening day Thursday following Donation Day Wednesday for the first time in 20 years. The central Colorado mountain, now on the Epic Pass, has never been able to operate the lift on snowmaking alone.
“This has been one of our best early snowmaking seasons ever with cold temperatures and low humidity,” said Mark Voegeli, assistant mountain manager at Crested Butte. “Our snowmaking crews have taken full advantage of the weather, and we are looking forward to one of Crested Butte’s best opening days in many years.”
Sunlight Mountain near Glenwood Springs plans to open three weeks ahead of schedule, also because of favorable weather conditions and new snowmaking equipment. Lift tickets are $30 for kids and adults Friday with a $10 hamburger and beer special for the weekend at Sunlight Grill.
Here's the full list of resorts opening this week:
Cooper: Open Nov. 23-25, Dec. 1-2, then continuous starting Dec. 8
Crested Butte: 11/21, Donation Day. Opening day 11/22
Echo Mountain: 11/23
Howelsen Hill: 11/24
Silverton: 11/24
Steamboat: 11/21
Sunlight: 11/23
Telluride: 11/21, Donation Day. 11/22, opening day
Monarch Mountain, one of the favorite destinations for skiiers and snowboarders in the Pikes Peak region, already is open.
Powderhorn and Ski Granby Ranch are the last ski resorts in the state to open. They expect to get running Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, respectively.