The number of coronavirus cases in Colorado rose to 912 Tuesday with 192 new confirmed diagnoses, including the first death in Teller County.

The Teller County death was an elderly person with underlying health issues, a county spokeswoman confirmed. The person's age, gender, location or date of death were note made public. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five total confirmed cases in Teller County.

In El Paso County, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 106 Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data. Three of the 11 reported deaths have been in El Paso County, health officials said.

The statewide death toll of COVID-19 rose to 11 Tuesday, according to the state data. The state department wouldn't identify the counties that reported deaths, citing patient privacy.

Both the city of Boulder and Denver issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect Tuesday evening and is expected to last through April 10. The order requires non-essential businesses to shut down. One of Denver's first COVID-19 cases has recovered. The 46-year-old man was ordered into isolation on March 6. He spent two weeks in his basement, separated from his wife and kids. He has since shed the virus and tested negative.

