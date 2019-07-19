The Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo dam reopened to inner-tubes and non-whitewater boats Thursday evening after it was closed more than a month ago, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release said.
A one-mile section from Lake Pueblo State Park east to Pueblo Boulevard was shut down because of unpredictable, high flows from the melting mountain snowpack.
The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the river would be open up to the Otero County line.
River water levels had risen to near-flood stages in some areas and ran 4,500 cubic feet per second June 11, the day the ban started. The river level was 2,110 cfs as of Friday.
"We are happy to lift the restriction and resume normal operations," Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Monique Mullis said in the press release. “During run-off, river flows in this section can change daily depending on how much water the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation releases from the lake on a given day. But the runoff has peaked and flows should be gradually dropping the rest of the summer."
Swimming, even with a life vest, is still banned in the area.