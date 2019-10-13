A single crash involving a moped on Saturday left two seriously injured.
The operator was arrested on the scene got DUI and Vehicular Assault. Police identified the driver as Jeffery Poll. Officers from the Gold Hill Division were dispatched to the intersection of W. Cucharras Street and 10th Street to investigate the crash.
At the scene, Colorado Springs police determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle. The driver and passenger both sustained injuries.
