Bears and moose, trying to pack on the pounds before winter, are filtering into Colorado Springs neighborhoods. A female moose was darted with a tranquilizer about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Ivywild neighborhood, and that roughly 700-pound cow was being moved into the mountains of Teller County, reported Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
What’s thought to have been the same moose was videotaped from a doorbell camera in Skyway Park Estates just north of The Broadmoor about 8:15 a.m.
Be extra cautious around moose, warned Bill Vogrin, spokesman for Parks and Wildlife. “They are large, powerful animals and can have a bad reaction to people and dogs especially,” Vogrin said.
He said moose sightings are more frequent nowadays because of population growth along the Front Range and into the wildland-urban interface.
A bear was reported near homes in the Gold Camp Road area.
The bruins are working overtime to prepare for hibernation, Vogrin said.
During late summer and early fall, bears become hyperphagic, meaning they eat a lot of food and store the energy in their fat deposits. They are “incredibly active,” Vogrin said, eating about 20,000 calories over 20 hours each day.“They have a voracious appetite and will eat anything they can.”
FYI, there is a #moose in Skyway Park Estates just north of the Broadmoor seen on doorbell video. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KDy9kzEz2Z— Tom Magnuson (@ColoWxGUY) September 4, 2018
That’s why it is especially important to secure garbage cans, close garage doors and burn off barbecue residue.
“If we get a call about garbage strewn all over yards, or bears in garages, it ultimately can lead to the bears’ death,” Vogrin said. “We need everyone’s help to prevent that.”
People who see bears in the city should try to scare them away by hitting pots and pans, shaking a can full of rocks or yelling at them, he said.
“We don’t want them to see humans as a source of food. We want them to be afraid of us.”
A moose roaming the west side of #ColoradoSprings has attracted a crowd and @COParksWildlife officers are on the scene. Do not try to approach. It is a potentially dangerous wild animal. pic.twitter.com/h4yFhTL3D6— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 4, 2018
A large cow moose has been roaming the west side of #ColoradoSprings and has attracted a crowd. Please stay away as @COParksWildlife officers try to capture it. pic.twitter.com/8bTVv57Hb4— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 4, 2018