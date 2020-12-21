Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a person who illegally shot a female moose and left its carcass to rot near Kenosha Pass outside Fairplay Saturday, a news release from the agency announced.
Illegally hunting big game strips hunters of game and fish, swindles taxpayers and business of money that hunting and fishing generates, and robs Coloradans of their wildlife resources, the agency said.
This case was egregious enough that $1,000 reward was offered for information that would lead to an arrest or citation.
Legitimate hunters had between Oct. 1 and 14 to hunt moose this year. Plus, those who hunt animals in season must harvest all edible parts of the animal and must bring animals such as moose to Colorado Parks and Wildlife to document their biological information within five days of harvesting, which for solitary animals is vital to track their population size, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said.
But in this case, the poacher took the animal's two hind quarters and the rest was left to decompose.
“This was a senseless and disgraceful act that demonstrates a complete disregard for our state’s wildlife and the parties responsible need to be held accountable,” District Wildlife Manager Dawson Swanson said.
The animal was found by Swanson during a routine check of the area.
Anyone who has information about the moose or observed anything suspicious from Dec. 15 to 18 near Kenosha Pass can call Parks and Wildlife's Denver office at 303-291-7227.