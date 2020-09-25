Manitou Moose

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

An unexpected visitor came to the Manitou Springs city pool Friday morning.

A moose that has been frequenting the area returned to Manitou Springs on Friday after it was relocated 30 miles away in the mountains a week ago, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff tranquilized the 650- pound animal to move it onto a trailer that will transport the moose deeper into the mountains to try and ensure it doesn't return, Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for the agency, said.

Fire Chief John Forsett hosed down the cow before it was driven away.

The incident follows a moose rescue from Fort Carson Monday when a 700-pound bull was given a bath and relocated in the mountains.

