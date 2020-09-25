An unexpected visitor came to the Manitou Springs city pool Friday morning.
A moose that has been frequenting the area returned to Manitou Springs on Friday after it was relocated 30 miles away in the mountains a week ago, Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.
WATCH as @COParksWildlife officers Sarah Watson and Corey Adler prepare the tranquilized and blindfolded moose for transfer during today's #rescue from a busy park in Manitou Springs. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/PrfZf8ihv3— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff tranquilized the 650- pound animal to move it onto a trailer that will transport the moose deeper into the mountains to try and ensure it doesn't return, Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for the agency, said.
GRAB some tarp and LIFT! A cow moose est. at 650 pounds is hauled to a trailer by @COParksWildlife officers, Manitou Springs fire & police staff from a pond at the town pool. It's the same moose #rescued from #ColoradoSprings last Friday. It's being relocated to the mountains. pic.twitter.com/xQxZmpKHFf— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
Fire Chief John Forsett hosed down the cow before it was driven away.
Maybe she just likes the showers she gets. This cow moose was #rescued last Friday from #ColoradoSprings. Today it was in Manitou Springs. It hiked about 30 miles back to the area. Here Fire Chief John Forsett hoses her down before her trip back to the mountains. #conservation pic.twitter.com/Kuf5QOsiIC— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
The incident follows a moose rescue from Fort Carson Monday when a 700-pound bull was given a bath and relocated in the mountains.