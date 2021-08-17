Early plans to build several warehouses east of Old Denver Road ultimately foiled the creation of a commercial metropolitan district in Monument after dozens of residents spoke for hours Monday night against the project.
Hundreds of residents filled Family of Christ Lutheran Church to hear about a proposed service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District, which would have encompassed 169 acres south of the intersection of Colorado 105 and Interstate 25, east of Old Denver Road. Drawing most of the public opposition were early plans for the Alpine Distribution Center, an industrial park proposed on about 80 acres of the land that would house six warehouses ranging in size from 69,000 square feet to 335,000 square feet, meeting documents show. The plan was denied on a 6-0 vote.
Plans for the distribution center are still in the early stages and have only gone through one review by town staff, Monument Planning Director Meggan Herington said. The plans have not formally come before trustees for consideration and Monday’s meeting was to discuss the proposed service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District.
Herington also told trustees approving the metro district service plan did not imply approval of any future projects on the land.
But residents said it was premature for trustees to approve a service plan for a commercial metro district before first approving detailed, specific projects.
“This is putting the cart before the horse,” former Monument trustee Greg Coopman said.
Residents also said plans for the land seem to have changed since trustees approved the second and third phases of the Conexus development’s plan last summer. Last September, trustees also approved rezoning 146 acres of the property to allow for mixed use development, including light industrial, commercial, civic, office and high- and medium-density residential, meeting documents show.
During that meeting, planners with Schuck Communities and NES Inc. told trustees planned uses for the property included mixed use that was “more compatible with the town,” including parks and a picnic area.
Carmel, Ind.-based industrial developer Becknell Industrial’s plans to develop six warehouses on the property don’t fit that land use, residents said.
“We were told uses on this land would include amenities like mini-golf, horseback riding and gazebos,” resident Sarah Dahl said. “I don’t see the amenities coming in there that we would want to see to create the metro district at this time.”
Residents and trustees also said the commercial district didn’t meet all requirements for approval. Specifically, the applicant Conexus LLC did not prove there was a need for the proposed district’s service nor that it could adequately finance needed improvements in the district, they argued.
The district would have issued $32 million in debt, including about $22 million for upgrades to sewer and water infrastructure as well as drainage, curbs, gutter, paving and sidewalks. Developers planned to charge each future property owner special district taxes to finance the debt.
Brock Chapman with Schuck Communities, representing applicant Conexus LLC, said during the meeting metro districts “rarely” provide all the debt to finance improvements, pulling also from land sale proceeds, equity and other debts to close the gaps.
“What you’re seeing is infrastructure improvements that are backed into what we think the best amount of mills are,” Chapman said.
“The assessed values they presented didn’t match their financials,” Trustee Mitch LaKind said by phone Tuesday. “I’d rather see more accurate numbers — what the firm costs are to develop — versus speculative numbers. When you submit a service plan before any other (land use) plans, that’s what you’re using, speculative numbers.”
Calls requesting comment on the board’s vote from Chapman and attorney Russ Dykstra with Spencer Fane LLP, representing Conexus LLC, were not immediately returned Tuesday.