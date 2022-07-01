Monument Trustee Mitch LaKind is running to become the town's next mayor, he announced Friday.

If elected, LaKind promises to foster open communication, a more synergetic collaboration between residents and developers to better navigate the town's growth, tackle road and water infrastructure upgrades, and support public safety, among others.

"This is a good way to stay active and help lead the town in the right direction," LaKind, who was first elected to the Monument Board of Trustees in April 2020, said in an interview.

He touted his experience on the board, including voting for a budget that increased the town's reserves from 2% in 2019 to nearly 21% by the end of 2021; collaboration with town staff and law enforcement to get a dedicated sales tax to fund police services onto last November's special election ballot, which voters approved; promoted Monument's move to become a home rule town; and voted to approve more than $20 million in bonds to complete local water projects, among others.

One of the most pressing issues he wants to tackle is Monument's growth and development, he said.

"My first priority as mayor is to create a synergetic, economic climate that both enhances the town and preserves the small town look and feel we know and love by building bridges between residents, business owners, town staff and developers in a way that fosters mutual success," LaKind said on his campaign website.

To do this, he wants to focus on open collaboration, he said.

"When developers come to the town and want to discuss coming in, I say let’s have a pow-wow with citizens, staff and board members and see what everyone thinks they can live with," LaKind said Friday.

He pointed to his efforts last year to bring residents and town leadership together with developers to compromise on a controversial effort to create a new commercial metropolitan district and build warehouses on Monument's west side "in a way that complemented the town and met the requirements of the plan," he said. Trustees ultimately approved the revised plan.

"That, to me, set the groundwork for how we should be holding conversations going forward," he said.

A recession is already here or is looming, Colorado business experts said this week. The economy and supply line shortages have already impacted the town's efforts to upgrade roads and water infrastructure, LaKind said, causing delays and rising costs. He plans to have transparent discussions with the town manager and finance director to address fiscal challenges head-on.

"I'll be having those conversations ... to make sure the budget (town staff is) going to present to the board toward the end of 2022 takes into account the state of the economy and that we remain flexible," he said. "It's going to be pretty tough ... and we're all going to have to figure out where to tighten the belt."

He also wants to make headway on finding additional vital water resources and solutions. Leaders across the greater Pikes Peak region are seeking a sustainable water supply to relieve pressure off the Denver Basin, which provides water to thousands of El Paso County residents.

Monument trustees have heard several presentations on a proposed regional water project dubbed "the loop" that local water district representatives have said could accomplish that goal.

LaKind said the time for planning is over.

"It's time we actually take action and proceed with a solution versus sitting there talking about that month after month," he said.

Monument's current mayor, Don Wilson, is the Republican candidate in the race to represent Colorado's House District 20, which includes Monument and Palmer Lake. Wilson will face Democratic opponent and former El Paso County Commission District 2 candidate Tracey Johnson in the Nov. 8 election.