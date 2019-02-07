A Monument trustee is considering filing a lawsuit accusing her fellow board members and town staff of wrongdoing, her attorney said in a letter to the town late last year.
In the letter, Laurie Clark’s lawyer wrote that he was notifying the town about “potential pending litigation” in a dispute related to “the potential malfeasance in office of members of the Board of Trustees and other officers in the town.”
Clark has complained that the town’s finances are being mismanaged and that other Monument officials have denied her information and “legal access” to which she’s entitled.
The letter, received by the town on Dec. 26, is the latest rift in the town, whose leadership has been split into factions since the election last spring of a new mayor, Clark and another new trustee.
Colorado Springs lawyer Dennis Hartley asked that the town preserve documents, text messages, emails and other records dating back to the beginning of 2016 to “prevent the destruction ..., intentional or otherwise of potential evidence.” The letter was obtained by The Gazette through an open records request.
When asked about the notice, Clark in an email referenced a similar letter that the town had received on Nov. 20 from the Sheriff’s Office. In that letter, also obtained by The Gazette through an open records request, Detective Marissa Williams asked that the town preserve financial documents dating back to 2005 for an “ongoing criminal investigation.”
“Even more interesting is that the majority of the board has decided to ignore that alarm bell and not take any needed legal action to uphold our fiduciary duties to protect the public funds,” Clark wrote in the email. She also alleged that the board has broken annexation laws, that the town treasurer keeps a personal server with municipal records at a private residence and that one trustee is ineligible for his seat.
Mayor Don Wilson denied that the board is guilty of wrongdoing, nor did he know what allegations the Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Town employees follow policies for retaining information, and the town is independently audited every year, Wilson said.
Concerns have been raised about whether recently elected Trustee Jim Romanello meets residency requirements because he also has property in Colorado Springs, but the town attorney has confirmed that Romanello complies with the standards for his post, Wilson said.
An applicant recently asked the board to consider an annexation request that was denied, and the town attorney has reviewed the process to ensure that annexation rules are being followed, Wilson said.
The Sheriff’s Office probe began after a report was taken Sept. 20, said Jackie Kirby, a spokeswoman for the law enforcement agency. Kirby declined to provide further information, saying that the investigation was ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Office has not asked Monument to provide documentation that the detective requested be preserved, interim Town Manager Mike Foreman said Wednesday.
The letter specified the records should be retained for 90 days, so the Sheriff’s Office’s request will expire on Feb. 20.
Tension among the town’s leaders came to a head last spring after Wilson defeated rival Trustee Jeffrey Bornstein for mayor, leaving a vacancy on the seven-member board.
In May, Trustees Bornstein, Clark and Greg Coopman voted against reappointing the town treasurer, clerk and former attorney — all typically routinely approved after a change in board leadership — and then boycotted two meetings called to discuss the reappointments.
After the vote, Clark told The Gazette in an email that longtime town treasurer, Pamela Smith, had not answered questions she posed about the way the town’s spending. In another email to The Gazette in July, Clark accused Smith of “deliberately” withholding funds from the police and public works department for years.
Smith did not return a phone call requesting comment.
Clark, Coopman and Bornstein expressed concern that information was withheld from them when the board was trying to pick an interim town manager last fall to replace its past town manager, who parted ways with the town a few months earlier following a feud with the town’s police chief.
“There was a serious problem with the selection process that I objected to, which might result in future legal action, so I am not at legal liberty to discuss at this time,” Clark said in an Oct. 17 email to The Gazette.
Wilson told The Gazette on Wednesday that all trustees were given the same information when the town was trying to fill the interim town manager position, for which Foreman has since been hired.
The town clerk was reappointed, and the former town attorney has been replaced. The fate of Smith’s job was uncertain until Romanello, chosen by voters to fill the trustee’s seat Wilson gave up when he was elected mayor, was sworn in in December, and the board voted to reinstate Smith.
“I think despite the struggles on the board, we’re really looking ahead to a pretty good year and getting a lot accomplished,” Wilson said.