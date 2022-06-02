UPDATE: Mason McCusker was found safe, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A 14-year-old has been missing from Monument since Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Mason McCusker was last seen riding a black bicycle in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. Police believe he ran away from home.

McCusker is described as 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, grey hoodie and tan jacket when he was last seen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police said McCusker needs medication.

There are no updates as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Jason Garrett with the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has seen McCusker or has related information is asked to call 719-390-5555.