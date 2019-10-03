Three new candidates running for the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 board say restoring trust in the community is the biggest issue facing the district.
Adam Cupp, an engineer and parent of three children who is challenging incumbent Matthew Clawson in Director District 5, said his entire platform is trust.
“It can be rebuilt with transparency, engagement with the community, accountability and good management,” Cupp said at a candidates forum Thursday night.
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region, the forum at Palmer Ridge High School drew about 120 people.
“Without question, there is a fractured trust in this community,” said Ryan Graham, a former fireman and father of two young children who is running in Director District 4 against Ron Schwarz, a retired high-tech executive who helps lead a veterans nonprofit. “That is the one issue that seems to come up time and time again.”
Graham points to failed ballot financing measures in 2013 and 2018 as examples of “how some of these initiatives have been shot down in this community.”
But, “I truly believe everyone can come together and move this in the right direction, regardless of what has happened in our past,” Graham said.
Schwarz said when he asks residents about supporting a bond measure on the Nov. 5 ballot to fund construction of a new elementary school, people respond, “I don’t think we’re seeing all the details. I’m worried there is something hiding that will cost me extra money.”
He suggests giving voters alternatives if they do not approve the current proposal.
Incumbent Theresa Phillips, a former biology teacher who’s been on the board for 16 months and is unopposed, identifies capacity as D-38’s most pressing issue.
“We’re at 104% in our middle school,” she said. “We need more space for our teachers and students.”
Inadequate funding is the main problem Clawson, an attorney and father of three children who’s seeking a second term, mentioned.
“We’re one of the highest-performing school districts but one of the lowest-funded districts in the state,” he said. “That brings the challenge of how to deal with limited resources.”
While Clawson said he agrees trust has been a problem, since he’s been on the board, the district has received clean financial audits and received awards for financial reporting.
“One thing we need to do better as a board is inform you, the stakeholders,” he said. “You have the right to know where your money is going and how it’s being used.”
The affluent, high-performing school district with about 6,800 students has been divided on many topics. A board member resigned in April 2018, saying personal attacks and accusations of wrongdoing amounted to bullying from fellow board members. In January, before announcing she would retire in June, former Superintendent Karen Brofft called for an end to online name-calling and an appeal to “focus on what brings us together rather than what divides us.”
While the five candidates vying for three open seats agree on the right of school districts to retain local control, the importance of good school security and the need to band together as a community, they are split on funding.
Phillips, Clawson and Schwarz called on the community to support a $28.985 million bond measure to build an elementary school in Jackson Creek. If approved on next month’s ballot, the district then would use district reserve money to convert Bear Creek elementary to its original function as a middle school.
Cupp and Graham said they do not support the proposal, citing the estimated $3.8 million to $10 million interest as needing renegotiating. Both said they would support ballot financing in the future.
“Looking at the district’s own numbers, given the large cost of interest as well as growth projections, I can’t support the bond at this time,” Cupp said. “In the future, I believe we should build a new school.”
Graham said the question of what the district will do with a defunct elementary school — a topic of debate for years — needs to be resolved before buying off on the bond measure.
But crowding at Lewis-Palmer Middle School means “Kids are suffering right now,” Schwarz said. “I don’t think it’s very fair because adults can’t come to an agreement.”
Graham has raised $8,375 for his campaign to date, the most of the five candidates, according to this week’s financial reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. His opponent, Schwarz, has raised $2,270.
Clawson has $7,200 in campaign contributions, while Cupp has raised $5,659.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.