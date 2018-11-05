MONUMENT • The Monument Board of Trustees couldn’t fill a key position that’s been vacant more than a month because half of its members again missed a board meeting.
Monday night, the board was to consider an employment contract for a new town attorney, but it’s struggled to take action since two new trustees and a new mayor were elected in the spring.
Trustees Jeffrey Bornstein and Laurie Clark did not attend the meeting because they were out of town, Mayor Don Wilson said.
Trustee Greg Coopman was present but wouldn’t join his colleagues on the dais, calling it an “illegal meeting.” He later said the town staff called the meeting, not the mayor, as required by town law.
In May, Bornstein, Clark and Coopman voted against reappointing the town clerk, attorney and treasurer. Then they boycotted two special meetings the mayor called to discuss their objections.
Former Town Attorney Alicia Corley accepted another job in September after months of uncertainty about her position in Monument.
Wilson said he was not surprised by the three trustees’ absence again Monday night.
“I think we like to hold things up,” he told The Gazette.
Town Clerk Laura Hogan has been reappointed to her position, and the town still employs its treasurer, Pamela Smith.
At their Oct. 15 meeting, the trustees spoke with several candidates to replace Corley: Tim Flynn and Robert Huss, both of Denver, Joseph Rivera of Lakewood, and Patrick McDivitt of Colorado Springs.
They were to email the staff with their top two picks.
“It was obvious that there was a clear choice,” Wilson said, and the staff has received a draft employment contract from Rivera’s firm.
Smith had recommended scheduling the special meeting, and Wilson said he agreed it was “a good idea” so the trustees could discuss the contract and whether to amend or approve it.
But without a quorum, the meeting was adjourned seconds after he called it to order. Coopman then joined the board for a budget work session that followed.
Afterward, Coopman told The Gazette that while Rivera was his first choice for town attorney, he felt it would be improper to attend a meeting that was illegally called. He said he had asked the staff how the meeting originated but received little clarification.
This latest hiccup came the night before Election Day, which could mark the beginning of the end of the board’s stalemate.
Tuesday, Monument voters will choose a seventh trustee to fill the seat left open when Wilson was elected mayor. Wilson defeated Bornstein, and newcomers Clark and Ron Stephens were elected to the board.
The candidates for the open trustee seat are Kenneth Kimple, a member of the Monument planning commission; Jim Romanello, who serves on the board of directors for Village Center Metro District; and Ann Howe, a former New Hampshire legislator who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in El Paso County Commissioner District 1.
The selection of a new town manager also is “stalled,” at least until after the election, Wilson said. Previous manager Chris Lowe was placed on administrative leave in February and parted ways with the town in June over a feud with the town’s police chief.
Smith has covered the manager’s day-to-day duties since Lowe’s suspension with pay in February.
The board came close to choosing an interim town manager last month, until one trustee changed his mind, Wilson told The Gazette.
The trustees voted 4-to-2 on Sept. 4, with Clark and Coopman dissenting, to direct town staff to negotiate an employment contract with former Craig City Manager Mike Foreman.
But on Oct. 1, Bornstein said he no longer supported negotiating with Foreman because he had learned that two other finalists were open to working with the town, despite their limited availability. Bornstein, Coopman and Clark expressed concern that information on the hiring process was withheld from them. Other town officials said all trustees were given the same information.