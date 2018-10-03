A Monument roofing contractor who pleaded guilty to collecting nearly $300,000 from 18 clients without delivering on his promises was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Gregory Werner ordered Jeffery Masias to four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, discounting a request for probation and choosing a penalty at the midpoint of the two to six years Masias had faced after pleading guilty this week to felony theft.
The plea agreement capped a two-year saga that drained tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners looking to refurbish decks, replace roofs and add bathrooms through Masias’ Innovative RAC, which also used the name Innovative Roofing and Construction.
One Colorado Springs couple said the company cost them nearly $100,000 for a single deck project — $58,000 they paid Masias and $40,000 they paid a different crew to finish what he started. Masias initially claimed the “numerous delays” were due to material and equipment issues.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department revoked Masias’ contractor license in December and filed a lawsuit against him in 4th Judicial District Court to stop him from doing construction work without a license. The Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit business standards group, likewise sounded the alarm, reporting it had revoked the company’s accreditation after receiving 17 complaints between 2015-17. Masias also had operated businesses called Innovative Exteriors LLC, Busy Beaver Construction and JM Fencing and Landscaping.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.