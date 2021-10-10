Monument residents to vote on move to home rule | Elections 2021

When Monument voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 special election, they will decide whether the town should move to municipal home rule — and in the same election select members to serve on a nine-person Home Rule Charter Commission that would be tasked with drafting a new town charter.

If voters approved the move, it would give residents more say in how local government is run, town leaders have said. But the biggest impacts would be on community development and the town’s overall financial well-being.

Under home rule, Monument would also have more flexibility with its land use standards, zoning and economic incentives for incoming businesses, Mayor Don Wilson has said. There are also more opportunities for revenue because the town could, with voter approval, adopt taxes on visitors and tourism — like lodging tax and some new user fees.

Without home rule status, towns like Monument fall under rules set by the Colorado General Assembly and can’t set ordinances that conflict with state laws, the 2018 Colorado Local Government Handbook states.

Voters will also select nine members to serve on the Charter Commission in the same election. Nine candidates are on the ballot: Jennifer Coopman, Matt Brunk, Brandy Turner, Sana Abbott, Ashley Watt, Janet Ladowski, Shannon Clark, Steve King and Joel Lusby.

If voters favor moving to home rule, the Charter Commission would have six months to draft a new town charter and would hold at least one public hearing before submitting the proposed document to the Monument Board of Trustees next spring.

Voters would ratify or reject the new charter in a future election, Town Attorney Andrew Richey has said.