Monument is planning to install a new water treatment system in the coming months that will remove radium from one of its wells allowing it to start serving the town again.
The town expects to spend about $1.5 million on the new water treatment system, an associated building and lab space, according to town documents.
Extended exposure to radium, a naturally occurring metal, can cause cancer and other health problems over time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Monument has been treating the high radium levels with a previous treatment system that was more temporary, but the new system will provide a long-term solution, said Mayor Don Wilson. Over the past year, the well has not been in use at all, he said.
Radium pollution can come and go and this well has seen problems off and on for about 10 years. The consistency of the problem helped convince the town to invest in a longer term solution, he said.
"It’s a good kind of permanent solution. Even if the problem doesn’t persist, we’ll still have this in place if it ever comes back," Wilson said.
Monument contracted with J.R. Filanc Construction Company to demolish part of the existing water treatment facility and rebuild the facility that will house the water treatment equipment and lab, said Justin Whittaker, general manager for the Rocky Mountain Region. He expects the work will be done in February.
The water will be tested to ensure the new filtration system is working correctly and the water is safe, he said.
Monument's board of trustees approved drilling a 10th well in November to help offset the loss of water from the well that had to be shut off because of radium pollution. The work was expected to cost $624,975.
The community is also seeking additional water rights, so that it doesn't need to rely as heavily on its groundwater, Wilson said.