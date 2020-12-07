Monument police are taking to bicycles to help patrol the community.
The Monument Police Department will officially launch its Bicycle Patrol Unit on Tuesday morning, the Town of Monument announced Monday. It’s a new initiative police said will “greatly increase” the department's interaction with residents and visitors.
The bicycles will allow officers to patrol the town’s parks, trails, neighborhoods and shopping centers, according to a town news release.
A grant from Classic Homes and Challenger Homes was “vital” in creating the unit, the release said. Several officers have completed a certification course through the International Police Mountain Bike Association and bikes and equipment have been purchased with the grant.
“These community-oriented officers will be more approachable as the Monument Police Department works with our community members to solve problems and ensure the highest quality of life,” the release said.