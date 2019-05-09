Police are trying to identify a man who stole credit cards from a Monument home while the residents were asleep and later used the cards at a convenience store.
The man entered the home through the garage door on the night of May 2, according to a news release. The door to to the home was open, and the suspect also entered the residents' vehicles, the release states.
He paid with the cards at about 2:20 a.m. the next morning at a 7-Eleven at 990 W. Baptist Road in Monument, according to police.
Anyone who can identify the man or provide further information should contact Detective Amanda Molnar at amolnar@tomgov.org or contact 481-3253, extension 1615.