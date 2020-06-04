Monument police said Thursday investigators are searching for three suspects accused of shooting at a homeowner who tried to stop them from burglarizing his vehicle.
Authorities said about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home in the 17000 block of Pawnee Valley Trail. Police said the homeowner found the suspects inside his vehicle in the driveway and confronted them.
One suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at the homeowner three times, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.
Officers found several other vehicles in the Trails End Neighborhood had been burglarized, authorities said. None of the vehicles were locked.
Officers also discovered a 2016 Ford Escape was stolen from a home in the 2000 block of Wagon Gap Trail, police said. Authorities said they believe the suspects stole the Ford's keys out of another unlocked vehicle at the same property.
Monument police asked that anyone with surveillance footage in the Trails End and Pastimes Neighborhoods from Tuesday night or Wednesday morning contact the department.