Colorado's Independent Ethics Commission is investigating Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind after two former Town Council members and a former council member’s wife accused LaKind of electioneering and engaging in conflicts of interest.

The complaint, filed Aug. 7, alleges LaKind violated state ethics laws by improperly influencing Town Council members earlier this spring on a matter of personal or private interest to himself, and by engaging in a conflict of interest at an April 11 meeting in which the council disputed a report finding the town had violated state campaign finance law.

The IEC dismissed other allegations in the more than 200-page complaint, including accusations of harassment, lack of timeliness and lack of IEC jurisdiction.

The complaint traces back to a November 2022 ballot issue seeking voter approval of Monument’s home-rule charter, which gives citizens more control over matters of local governance. Allegations surfaced that officials had misused taxpayer money when they used town funds to print materials supporting the ballot question, thereby violating Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act.

The Monument Town Council — formerly known as the board of trustees — opened an investigation into the matter in December. When an initial report by Castle Rock attorney Grant Van Der Jagt found funds had, indeed, been misused and “the procedural integrity of the entire (home rule charter) election” had been compromised as a result, the council voted to “disavow” his findings in favor of a contrasting report compiled by the town’s new interim attorney Bob Cole, who was hired in January.

The board passed a resolution endorsing the second, less critical report by Lakewood attorney Cole. His report conceded a violation had occurred when the town’s Citizens for Home Rule Charter issue committee spent more than $2,500 on signs and door hangers related to the ballot measure, urging townspeople to “Vote Yes.” But Monument had reimbursed those funds and corrected itself, Cole's report said, therefore resolving the issue. In direct contrast with Van Der Jagt’s finding, the report states this misuse of funds had no effect on the election’s validity.

Then Mayor-elect LaKind had been the sole dissenting town council vote to hire Van Der Jagt in December. He objected to spending up to $20,000 on the investigation.

“It is clear to me that this board knows how to actually conduct an investigation, and that spending money (on an attorney) is not required,” LaKind said in December.

LaKind suggested Van Der Jagt’s hiring could be a conflict of interest because of a perceived relationship with Darcy Schoening, a former town trustee who filed this month's complaint.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A February social media post shows Van Der Jagt was listed as a “special guest” at a campaign event hosted by Schoening. Additionally, LaKind said an email communication between Schoening and Van Der Jagt implied the former trustee had once been a client.

Weeks after LaKind’s objection, he hired his own attorney to consult on the matter, and the town council on April 3 would foot LaKind’s $20,737 bill using Monument town dollars.

A council resolution says the use of town money in the matter is legal because it benefited the town. LaKind recused himself from the resolution vote, but he was present during the executive session discussion, according to the ethics complaint.

The complaint by former trustees Kelly Elliott and Schoening and by Amy Stephens, a former Colorado House majority leader and a former trustee’s wife, allege these matters were not of town interest.

“By acting unilaterally to engage an attorney on matters involving his conduct as public official and by participating in the executive session where payment for services rendered by that attorney were discussed, and to conduct his own personal retaliation towards the investigative attorney hired by an affirming vote, Mayor LaKind conducted official acts using town resources for his own personal benefit,” the complaint reads.

“As taxpayers witnessing the use of town resources for personal benefit, the filers of this ethics complaint believe the taxpayer interest was never considered in this series of events by elected officials — especially that of Mayor LaKind.”

Lakind said he will issue a complaint response to the IEC within 30 days, at which point the IEC will begin its investigation. A hearing will be held at a later date in which both parties can present evidence and arguments to IEC commissioners, who will then decide whether LaKind violated ethics laws.

“Upon cursory review, the complaint includes a handful of allegations that carry no merit and have already been dismissed by the IEC on Aug. 23,” LaKind wrote in an email statement.

“What I can say is we have absolutely nothing to hide and have been above board with our community, council members and staff and look forward to sharing our side of the story once the IEC investigation formally concludes. As an upstanding citizen of this community, and with a passion for the town in which I serve, I appreciate the understanding for myself and my family as we continue to navigate these unsubstantiated claims.”