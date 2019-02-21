A 72-year-old Monument man arrested after his DNA tied him to the 1973 rape and murder of an 11-year-old California girl has yet to decide whether he will fight extradition.
Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit with his hands cuffed behind his back, James Alan Neal nodded at his crying relatives as he was led into court Thursday for a brief appearance.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Deborah Grohs scheduled a Feb. 28 hearing where Neal could disclose if he will fight efforts to send him to California to face murder allegations. He is wanted in the killing of Linda Ann O’Keefe, who was sexually assaulted and strangled after being kidnapped while walking home from summer school in Newport Beach on July 6, 1973.
The girl is survived by her two sisters.
Although the crime remains unsolved, evidence preserved for decades led investigators to develop a DNA profile of the suspected killer.
Authorities said data on a genealogical website pointed to Neal as a possible suspect. They declined to explain their methods, but credited FamilyTreeDNA, a DNA testing company, with providing information that led them to conduct surveillance on Neal to obtain a recent sample of his DNA for comparison.
The California case is among several high-profile crimes that have been solved with the help of genealogy websites where users voluntarily submit their DNA in hopes of learning more about their pasts.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said it is considering the death penalty against Neal. It’s unclear if he has a criminal history, but he doesn’t appear to have prior convictions in Colorado.
Records indicate he moved to Monument in 2016 with his wife, his stepdaughter, her husband and at least one grandchild.
Neal’s relatives declined to address reporters as they were escorted in and out of court to attend Thursday’s advisement. No charges have been filed against Neal in El Paso County.