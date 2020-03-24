IMG_5827.jpg

Monument officials declared a disaster emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said in a Tuesday news release.

The declaration will help officials "more effectively respond to the current health situation, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the Town's public health professionals have all the necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe," the release stated. 

The town hall will be closed to the public until further notice, but town services will continue as normal, according to the release. 

